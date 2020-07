Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center courtyard on-site laundry pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Come live life with a bit of Western flavor at Riatta Ranch Apartments, in Abilene, Texas! Enjoy the largest floor plans in West Texas and a location that is superior to any other. With a beautiful cultural twist and a quiet, calm and relaxing atmosphere, Riatta Ranch is the best place for your new home. We are centrally located near Abilene Christian University, the Abilene Zoo, P.E. Shotwell Stadium, Lytle Land and Cattle, Sharky’s, Walmart, Arby’s and more! Riatta Ranch really is the best in the west- come take your personal tour today!