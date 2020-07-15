All apartments in Abilene
Hotel Wooten
Hotel Wooten

1102 North 3rd Street · (325) 225-2455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1102 North 3rd Street, Abilene, TX 79601
Original Town North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hotel Wooten.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
media room
accessible
garage
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
alarm system
clubhouse
We invite you to come home to the apartments at Hotel Wooten and experience the rich history of Abilene, TX. Standing at 16 stories high with 22 distinctive 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans, you are sure to find the right space for you! Bask in the elegant details of this renovated historical building while enjoying modern conveniences added in.

Located in the heart of Downtown Abilene, find your ideal adventure within the Central Business District. Expand your sense of knowledge at the Paramount Theatre, unwind at the Mill Wine Bar & Event Center, or discover literature in a new way at the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden. No matter how you spend your free time, Hotel Wooten will always be at the center to welcome you home.

Choose the apartments at Hotel Wooten and encounter culture, upscale living and enjoyment like no other! Call or stop by today to find an apartment that is uniquely yours in Abilene, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Single; $75 Couples
Deposit: $300 (1 Bedroom); $400 (2 Bedroom)
Additional: Pest Control: $4
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 40 lbs Max; Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hotel Wooten have any available units?
Hotel Wooten doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does Hotel Wooten have?
Some of Hotel Wooten's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hotel Wooten currently offering any rent specials?
Hotel Wooten is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hotel Wooten pet-friendly?
Yes, Hotel Wooten is pet friendly.
Does Hotel Wooten offer parking?
Yes, Hotel Wooten offers parking.
Does Hotel Wooten have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hotel Wooten offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hotel Wooten have a pool?
No, Hotel Wooten does not have a pool.
Does Hotel Wooten have accessible units?
Yes, Hotel Wooten has accessible units.
Does Hotel Wooten have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hotel Wooten has units with dishwashers.
