Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator media room accessible garage parking gym 24hr maintenance alarm system clubhouse

We invite you to come home to the apartments at Hotel Wooten and experience the rich history of Abilene, TX. Standing at 16 stories high with 22 distinctive 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans, you are sure to find the right space for you! Bask in the elegant details of this renovated historical building while enjoying modern conveniences added in.



Located in the heart of Downtown Abilene, find your ideal adventure within the Central Business District. Expand your sense of knowledge at the Paramount Theatre, unwind at the Mill Wine Bar & Event Center, or discover literature in a new way at the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden. No matter how you spend your free time, Hotel Wooten will always be at the center to welcome you home.



Choose the apartments at Hotel Wooten and encounter culture, upscale living and enjoyment like no other! Call or stop by today to find an apartment that is uniquely yours in Abilene, TX.