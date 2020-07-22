Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse online portal

Whether you're moving from across the city or across the country, selecting an apartment in Abilene, TX, that's part of the Bent Tree Apartment Homes community is an excellent decision. We offer comfortable homes and excellent community amenities. Centrally located, Bent Tree is near work, school, and play.



Select from one, two, or three-bedroom homes that are all beautifully designed to suit modern tastes. Put on your chef’s hat and get ready to make delicious meals in your convenient kitchen, complete with a full suite of appliances including a dishwasher as well as plenty of cabinet and counter space. Our central air-conditioning system will keep you cool in the summer, and you'll have plenty of space in our large closets for all your belongings. Ask about our select homes that feature a private patio or balcony, and check out our first floor homes that feature a fenced-in backyard.



When you live at Bent Tree, you'll have both onsite maintenance and management services as well as 24-hour emergency maintenance. Skip that gym membership to take advantage of our onsite 24-hour fitness center. Get to know your neighbors at our outdoor BBQ grills. Your kids will love the pool and kids’ splash pad area. Our community also offers a laundry facility onsite. Our pet-friendly apartment community features a fenced-in dog park with convenient benches. We also embrace the concept of 'The Love Affair Between People and Their Places'. To inspire creativity and a healthy sense of community, Love Notes include projects such as our fun friendly dog park, snacks and treats for kids after school, and rock painting for our resident rock garden!



Located just northeast of US 84, our community is an easy drive to work or school. For residents with families, great schools are less than a mile away, including Jackson Elementary, Madison Middle, Premier High School and McMurry University. Several shopping areas are nearby including Shops at Abilene and the Mall at Abilene. If you're craving Mexican food, check out Abuelo's, but if you've got a taste for Asian fare, try Krua Thai Restaurant. Plenty of chain restaurants are available as well. Take a relaxing stroll at C.W. Gill Park or Red Bud Park in the evenings or on the weekends.



Experience the convenience and ease of apartment living at Bent Tree Apartment Homes. Join our outstanding community, select a comfortable home, and reside in a perfect location. Call us today to schedule a tour. We’d love to help you find your new home!