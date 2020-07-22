All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like Bent Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
Bent Tree
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:56 PM

Bent Tree

Open Now until 6pm
2800 S 25th St · (325) 309-5375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
Over Place Area
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2800 S 25th St, Abilene, TX 79605
Over Place Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00101 · Avail. now

$760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 2817A · Avail. now

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 02807 · Avail. Aug 29

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 02804 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bent Tree.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
online portal
Whether you're moving from across the city or across the country, selecting an apartment in Abilene, TX, that's part of the Bent Tree Apartment Homes community is an excellent decision. We offer comfortable homes and excellent community amenities. Centrally located, Bent Tree is near work, school, and play.

Select from one, two, or three-bedroom homes that are all beautifully designed to suit modern tastes. Put on your chef’s hat and get ready to make delicious meals in your convenient kitchen, complete with a full suite of appliances including a dishwasher as well as plenty of cabinet and counter space. Our central air-conditioning system will keep you cool in the summer, and you'll have plenty of space in our large closets for all your belongings. Ask about our select homes that feature a private patio or balcony, and check out our first floor homes that feature a fenced-in backyard.

When you live at Bent Tree, you'll have both onsite maintenance and management services as well as 24-hour emergency maintenance. Skip that gym membership to take advantage of our onsite 24-hour fitness center. Get to know your neighbors at our outdoor BBQ grills. Your kids will love the pool and kids’ splash pad area. Our community also offers a laundry facility onsite. Our pet-friendly apartment community features a fenced-in dog park with convenient benches. We also embrace the concept of 'The Love Affair Between People and Their Places'. To inspire creativity and a healthy sense of community, Love Notes include projects such as our fun friendly dog park, snacks and treats for kids after school, and rock painting for our resident rock garden!

Located just northeast of US 84, our community is an easy drive to work or school. For residents with families, great schools are less than a mile away, including Jackson Elementary, Madison Middle, Premier High School and McMurry University. Several shopping areas are nearby including Shops at Abilene and the Mall at Abilene. If you're craving Mexican food, check out Abuelo's, but if you've got a taste for Asian fare, try Krua Thai Restaurant. Plenty of chain restaurants are available as well. Take a relaxing stroll at C.W. Gill Park or Red Bud Park in the evenings or on the weekends.

Experience the convenience and ease of apartment living at Bent Tree Apartment Homes. Join our outstanding community, select a comfortable home, and reside in a perfect location. Call us today to schedule a tour. We’d love to help you find your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50; admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease (1 carport per unit); Additional carport: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bent Tree have any available units?
Bent Tree has 4 units available starting at $760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does Bent Tree have?
Some of Bent Tree's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bent Tree currently offering any rent specials?
Bent Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bent Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, Bent Tree is pet friendly.
Does Bent Tree offer parking?
Yes, Bent Tree offers parking.
Does Bent Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bent Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bent Tree have a pool?
Yes, Bent Tree has a pool.
Does Bent Tree have accessible units?
No, Bent Tree does not have accessible units.
Does Bent Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bent Tree has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Bent Tree?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St
Abilene, TX 79605
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
Stonegate
5125 Fairmont St
Abilene, TX 79605
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd
Abilene, TX 79602
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd
Abilene, TX 79606

Similar Pages

Abilene 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAbilene 2 Bedroom Apartments
Abilene Apartments with ParkingAbilene Dog Friendly Apartments
Abilene Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Merkel, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Park Central AreaRiver Oaks Brookhollow
Over Place AreaNorth E. Hwy 80
Buck Creek Area

Apartments Near Colleges

McMurry University
Abilene Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity