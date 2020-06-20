All apartments in Abilene
826 EN 15th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

826 EN 15th Street

826 East North 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

826 East North 15th Street, Abilene, TX 79601
Abilene Heights Area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 EN 15th Street have any available units?
826 EN 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
Is 826 EN 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
826 EN 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 EN 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 826 EN 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 826 EN 15th Street offer parking?
No, 826 EN 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 826 EN 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 EN 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 EN 15th Street have a pool?
No, 826 EN 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 826 EN 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 826 EN 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 826 EN 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 EN 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 826 EN 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 EN 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
