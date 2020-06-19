All apartments in Abilene
780 Amherst Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:44 PM

780 Amherst Drive

780 Amherst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

780 Amherst Drive, Abilene, TX 79603
Westwood Richland

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with second living! Large spacious yard with mature trees.
Owner approval on all pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Amherst Drive have any available units?
780 Amherst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Amherst Drive have?
Some of 780 Amherst Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Amherst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
780 Amherst Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Amherst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Amherst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 780 Amherst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 780 Amherst Drive does offer parking.
Does 780 Amherst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Amherst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Amherst Drive have a pool?
No, 780 Amherst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 780 Amherst Drive have accessible units?
No, 780 Amherst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Amherst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 Amherst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
