All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like 741 S. Crockett.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
741 S. Crockett
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
741 S. Crockett
741 South Crockett Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
741 South Crockett Drive, Abilene, TX 79605
Elmwood Area
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
741 S. Crockett Available 08/10/20 Cute 2 Bedroom Home! - Affordable two bedroom home with a large yard to play in! Don't miss this home!
(RLNE2614941)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 741 S. Crockett have any available units?
741 S. Crockett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Abilene, TX
.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Abilene Rent Report
.
Is 741 S. Crockett currently offering any rent specials?
741 S. Crockett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 S. Crockett pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 S. Crockett is pet friendly.
Does 741 S. Crockett offer parking?
No, 741 S. Crockett does not offer parking.
Does 741 S. Crockett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 S. Crockett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 S. Crockett have a pool?
No, 741 S. Crockett does not have a pool.
Does 741 S. Crockett have accessible units?
No, 741 S. Crockett does not have accessible units.
Does 741 S. Crockett have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 S. Crockett does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 S. Crockett have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 S. Crockett does not have units with air conditioning.
