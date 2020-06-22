Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like 633 S Bowie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
633 S Bowie Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
633 S Bowie Drive
633 South Bowie Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
633 South Bowie Drive, Abilene, TX 79605
Elmwood Area
Amenities
hardwood floors
carport
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house has laminate wood floors and tile throughout. The property has 1375 sqft with a fenced in backyard and a large front carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 633 S Bowie Drive have any available units?
633 S Bowie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Abilene, TX
.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Abilene Rent Report
.
What amenities does 633 S Bowie Drive have?
Some of 633 S Bowie Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 633 S Bowie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
633 S Bowie Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 S Bowie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 633 S Bowie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Abilene
.
Does 633 S Bowie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 633 S Bowie Drive does offer parking.
Does 633 S Bowie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 S Bowie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 S Bowie Drive have a pool?
No, 633 S Bowie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 633 S Bowie Drive have accessible units?
No, 633 S Bowie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 633 S Bowie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 S Bowie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St
Abilene, TX 79605
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St
Abilene, TX 79605
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd
Abilene, TX 79602
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd
Abilene, TX 79606
Similar Pages
Abilene 1 Bedrooms
Abilene 2 Bedrooms
Abilene 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Abilene Apartments with Pool
Abilene Pet Friendly Places
Nearby Neighborhoods
River Oaks Brookhollow
North E. Hwy 80
Apartments Near Colleges
McMurry University
Abilene Christian University