3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Large main living area features a brick fireplace. Nice sized kitchen with a breakfast bar adjacent to the dining area. 2nd living room could be used as a formal dining. Storage building in the fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5525 Castle have any available units?
5525 Castle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
What amenities does 5525 Castle have?
Some of 5525 Castle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Castle currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Castle is not currently offering any rent specials.