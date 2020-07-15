All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like 5525 Castle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
5525 Castle
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

5525 Castle

5525 Castle Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5525 Castle Road, Abilene, TX 79606

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Large main living area features a brick fireplace. Nice sized kitchen with a breakfast bar adjacent to the dining area. 2nd living room could be used as a formal dining. Storage building in the fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Castle have any available units?
5525 Castle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 Castle have?
Some of 5525 Castle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Castle currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Castle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Castle pet-friendly?
No, 5525 Castle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 5525 Castle offer parking?
Yes, 5525 Castle offers parking.
Does 5525 Castle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Castle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Castle have a pool?
No, 5525 Castle does not have a pool.
Does 5525 Castle have accessible units?
No, 5525 Castle does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Castle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5525 Castle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St
Abilene, TX 79605
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St
Abilene, TX 79605
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd
Abilene, TX 79602
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd
Abilene, TX 79606

Similar Pages

Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 Bedrooms
Abilene Apartments with ParkingAbilene Dog Friendly Apartments
Abilene Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

River Oaks Brookhollow
North E. Hwy 80

Apartments Near Colleges

McMurry University
Abilene Christian University