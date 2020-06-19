All apartments in Abilene
Last updated July 20 2020 at 10:50 PM

5241 Foxmoor Court

5241 Foxmoor Court · No Longer Available
Location

5241 Foxmoor Court, Abilene, TX 79605

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
Very cute 3 bedroom! Updated kitchen with stainless appliances! Located on a cut-de-sac road and the back yard surrounded by a privacy fence! Amazing back patio just in time on the market to enjoy the summer back there!
No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 Foxmoor Court have any available units?
5241 Foxmoor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 5241 Foxmoor Court have?
Some of 5241 Foxmoor Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5241 Foxmoor Court currently offering any rent specials?
5241 Foxmoor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 Foxmoor Court pet-friendly?
No, 5241 Foxmoor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 5241 Foxmoor Court offer parking?
Yes, 5241 Foxmoor Court offers parking.
Does 5241 Foxmoor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5241 Foxmoor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 Foxmoor Court have a pool?
No, 5241 Foxmoor Court does not have a pool.
Does 5241 Foxmoor Court have accessible units?
No, 5241 Foxmoor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 Foxmoor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5241 Foxmoor Court has units with dishwashers.
