5241 Foxmoor Court

Very cute 3 bedroom! Updated kitchen with stainless appliances! Located on a cut-de-sac road and the back yard surrounded by a privacy fence! Amazing back patio just in time on the market to enjoy the summer back there! No pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
