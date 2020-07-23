Rent Calculator
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
4725 Big Bend Trail
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4725 Big Bend Trail
4725 Big Bend Tr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4725 Big Bend Tr, Abilene, TX 79602
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home. Big back yard Near shopping and restaurants
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4725 Big Bend Trail have any available units?
4725 Big Bend Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Abilene, TX
.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Abilene Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4725 Big Bend Trail have?
Some of 4725 Big Bend Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4725 Big Bend Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4725 Big Bend Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 Big Bend Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4725 Big Bend Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Abilene
.
Does 4725 Big Bend Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4725 Big Bend Trail offers parking.
Does 4725 Big Bend Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 Big Bend Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 Big Bend Trail have a pool?
No, 4725 Big Bend Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4725 Big Bend Trail have accessible units?
No, 4725 Big Bend Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 Big Bend Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4725 Big Bend Trail has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
