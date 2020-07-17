Rent Calculator
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
3907 Whittier St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3907 Whittier St
3907 Whittier Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3907 Whittier Street, Abilene, TX 79605
Elmwood Area
Amenities
dogs allowed
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/03/20 TEEKOY PROPERTIES - Property Id: 214545
NICE QUIET PEACEFUL 2 BEDROOM DUPLEXES
575.00.00 PAY YOUR BILLS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214545
Property Id 214545
(RLNE5858958)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3907 Whittier St have any available units?
3907 Whittier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Abilene, TX
.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Abilene Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3907 Whittier St have?
Some of 3907 Whittier St's amenities include dogs allowed, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3907 Whittier St currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Whittier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Whittier St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3907 Whittier St is pet friendly.
Does 3907 Whittier St offer parking?
No, 3907 Whittier St does not offer parking.
Does 3907 Whittier St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 Whittier St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Whittier St have a pool?
No, 3907 Whittier St does not have a pool.
Does 3907 Whittier St have accessible units?
No, 3907 Whittier St does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 Whittier St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3907 Whittier St does not have units with dishwashers.
