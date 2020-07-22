All apartments in Abilene
3610 Scranton Lane

3610 Scranton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Scranton Lane, Abilene, TX 79602

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
ylie 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage READY FOR MOVE IN! Large living room with fireplace! Great kitchen and dining area. Big bedrooms and master has 2 closets! Pets are allowed with owner approval and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Scranton Lane have any available units?
3610 Scranton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 Scranton Lane have?
Some of 3610 Scranton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Scranton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Scranton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Scranton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 Scranton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3610 Scranton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Scranton Lane offers parking.
Does 3610 Scranton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 Scranton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Scranton Lane have a pool?
No, 3610 Scranton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Scranton Lane have accessible units?
No, 3610 Scranton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Scranton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Scranton Lane has units with dishwashers.
