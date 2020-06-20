All apartments in Abilene
3242 Woodhollow
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3242 Woodhollow

3242 Woodhollow Circle · No Longer Available
Abilene
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3242 Woodhollow Circle, Abilene, TX 79606
Chimney Rock Area

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom! - (Owner/Agent) Spacious 4 bedroom home on the South side! Beautiful fireplace, in ground swimming pool, large bedrooms, and so much more. This one won't last long!

(RLNE5769577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 Woodhollow have any available units?
3242 Woodhollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
Is 3242 Woodhollow currently offering any rent specials?
3242 Woodhollow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 Woodhollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 3242 Woodhollow is pet friendly.
Does 3242 Woodhollow offer parking?
No, 3242 Woodhollow does not offer parking.
Does 3242 Woodhollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 Woodhollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 Woodhollow have a pool?
Yes, 3242 Woodhollow has a pool.
Does 3242 Woodhollow have accessible units?
No, 3242 Woodhollow does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 Woodhollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 3242 Woodhollow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3242 Woodhollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 3242 Woodhollow does not have units with air conditioning.
