1541 Westmoreland Street
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

1541 Westmoreland Street

Location

1541 Westmoreland Street, Abilene, TX 79603
Cobb Park Area

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Large yard and big trees. Covered parking - 1 car carport. Central Heat and Air, updated kitchen and appliances make this one a must see.
Owner is a licensed real estate salesperson in the State of Texas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 Westmoreland Street have any available units?
1541 Westmoreland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 Westmoreland Street have?
Some of 1541 Westmoreland Street's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 Westmoreland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Westmoreland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Westmoreland Street pet-friendly?
No, 1541 Westmoreland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 1541 Westmoreland Street offer parking?
Yes, 1541 Westmoreland Street offers parking.
Does 1541 Westmoreland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 Westmoreland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Westmoreland Street have a pool?
No, 1541 Westmoreland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1541 Westmoreland Street have accessible units?
No, 1541 Westmoreland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Westmoreland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 Westmoreland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
