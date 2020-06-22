All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like 1510 7 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
1510 7 Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1510 7 Street

1510 South 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1510 South 7th Street, Abilene, TX 79602
Original Town South

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 7 Street have any available units?
1510 7 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
Is 1510 7 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1510 7 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 7 Street pet-friendly?
No, 1510 7 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 1510 7 Street offer parking?
No, 1510 7 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1510 7 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 7 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 7 Street have a pool?
No, 1510 7 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1510 7 Street have accessible units?
No, 1510 7 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 7 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 7 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 7 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 7 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St
Abilene, TX 79605
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St
Abilene, TX 79605
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd
Abilene, TX 79602
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd
Abilene, TX 79606

Similar Pages

Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 Bedrooms
Abilene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAbilene Apartments with Pool
Abilene Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

River Oaks Brookhollow
North E. Hwy 80

Apartments Near Colleges

McMurry University
Abilene Christian University