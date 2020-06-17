Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
1402 Westheimer Rd. #222
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1402 Westheimer Rd. #222
1402 Westheimer Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
1402 Westheimer Road, Abilene, TX 79601
Abilene Heights Area
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic Condo Near ACU - Fresh paint, some updated, a really great property. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Not available until June 1. No pets. No smoking.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5644295)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 have any available units?
1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Abilene, TX
.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Abilene Rent Report
.
Is 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Abilene
.
Does 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 offer parking?
No, 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 have a pool?
No, 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 have accessible units?
No, 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Westheimer Rd. #222 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St
Abilene, TX 79605
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St
Abilene, TX 79605
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd
Abilene, TX 79602
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd
Abilene, TX 79606
Similar Pages
Abilene 1 Bedrooms
Abilene 2 Bedrooms
Abilene 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Abilene Apartments with Pool
Abilene Pet Friendly Places
Nearby Neighborhoods
River Oaks Brookhollow
North E. Hwy 80
Apartments Near Colleges
McMurry University
Abilene Christian University