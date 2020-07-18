All apartments in Abilene
Last updated July 17 2020

1325 Cedar St #5

1325 Cedar Street · (817) 912-1571
Location

1325 Cedar Street, Abilene, TX 79601
North College

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1325 Cedar St #5 · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom/1 bath duplex - FOR LEASE - This beautifully remodeled, 2 bedroom/1 bath, multi-family duplex boasts fresh paint, all new flooring, fixtures, and refrigerator and is conveniently located inside the North College neighborhood of Abilene, Texas. Landlord pays water and gas.

email help@legacyleasinggroup.com to schedule your showing today!

*Tenant must provide renter's insurance and electricity prior to move-in
*$250 admin fee due at or before move-in
*$250 pet fee per animal (max 2 pets)

(RLNE5903111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Cedar St #5 have any available units?
1325 Cedar St #5 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Cedar St #5 have?
Some of 1325 Cedar St #5's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Cedar St #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Cedar St #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Cedar St #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Cedar St #5 is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Cedar St #5 offer parking?
No, 1325 Cedar St #5 does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Cedar St #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Cedar St #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Cedar St #5 have a pool?
No, 1325 Cedar St #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Cedar St #5 have accessible units?
No, 1325 Cedar St #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Cedar St #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Cedar St #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
