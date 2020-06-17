Rent Calculator
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
101 Sugarberry Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
101 Sugarberry Avenue
101 Sugarberry Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
101 Sugarberry Avenue, Abilene, TX 79602
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Owner must approve all pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
200
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 101 Sugarberry Avenue have any available units?
101 Sugarberry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Abilene, TX
.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Abilene Rent Report
.
What amenities does 101 Sugarberry Avenue have?
Some of 101 Sugarberry Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 101 Sugarberry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 Sugarberry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Sugarberry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Sugarberry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 101 Sugarberry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 101 Sugarberry Avenue does offer parking.
Does 101 Sugarberry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Sugarberry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Sugarberry Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 Sugarberry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 Sugarberry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 Sugarberry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Sugarberry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Sugarberry Avenue has units with dishwashers.
