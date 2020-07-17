All apartments in Wilson County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

300 Woodfern Court

300 Woodfern Ct · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

300 Woodfern Ct, Wilson County, TN 37122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 300 Woodfern Court Mount Juliet TN · Avail. now

$1,565

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1522 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,522 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, August 09, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
-

(RLNE5670831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Woodfern Court have any available units?
300 Woodfern Court has a unit available for $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Woodfern Court have?
Some of 300 Woodfern Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Woodfern Court currently offering any rent specials?
300 Woodfern Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Woodfern Court pet-friendly?
No, 300 Woodfern Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilson County.
Does 300 Woodfern Court offer parking?
Yes, 300 Woodfern Court offers parking.
Does 300 Woodfern Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Woodfern Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Woodfern Court have a pool?
No, 300 Woodfern Court does not have a pool.
Does 300 Woodfern Court have accessible units?
No, 300 Woodfern Court does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Woodfern Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Woodfern Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Woodfern Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Woodfern Court has units with air conditioning.
