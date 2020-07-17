All apartments in Williamson County
Find more places like 226 Baltusrol Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williamson County, TN
/
226 Baltusrol Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

226 Baltusrol Rd

226 Baltusrol Road · (888) 217-1331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

226 Baltusrol Road, Williamson County, TN 37069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $2195 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,195

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 08/01/20 Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to Rent to Own our colonial style 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom home located in the family-friendly and highly desirable neighborhood of Temple Hills in Franklin. The home features a formal living and dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room and bonus room. The Master bedroom can be upstairs or down. Possibilities galore! Lock in your equity now while you update home to make it your! Pool, tennis & golf available via membership at Temple Hills Club.

(RLNE5838633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Baltusrol Rd have any available units?
226 Baltusrol Rd has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 226 Baltusrol Rd have?
Some of 226 Baltusrol Rd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Baltusrol Rd currently offering any rent specials?
226 Baltusrol Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Baltusrol Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Baltusrol Rd is pet friendly.
Does 226 Baltusrol Rd offer parking?
Yes, 226 Baltusrol Rd offers parking.
Does 226 Baltusrol Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Baltusrol Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Baltusrol Rd have a pool?
Yes, 226 Baltusrol Rd has a pool.
Does 226 Baltusrol Rd have accessible units?
No, 226 Baltusrol Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Baltusrol Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Baltusrol Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Baltusrol Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Baltusrol Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 226 Baltusrol Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
The Landings of Brentwood
1505 Landings Dr
Brentwood, TN 37027
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir
Franklin, TN 37064
Retreat at Iron Horse
145 Legends Club Lane
Franklin, TN 37069
South Wind Apartment Homes
549 Southwinds Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
The Whitney
113 Magnolia Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd
Franklin, TN 37069

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TNBrentwood, TN
Smyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNHopkinsville, KYLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TNShelbyville, TNTullahoma, TN
Thompson's Station, TNFairview, TNNolensville, TNAshland City, TNWhite House, TNSpringfield, TNPulaski, TNManchester, TNOak Grove, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity