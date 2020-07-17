226 Baltusrol Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Available 08/01/20 Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to Rent to Own our colonial style 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom home located in the family-friendly and highly desirable neighborhood of Temple Hills in Franklin. The home features a formal living and dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room and bonus room. The Master bedroom can be upstairs or down. Possibilities galore! Lock in your equity now while you update home to make it your! Pool, tennis & golf available via membership at Temple Hills Club.



