All apartments in White House
Find more places like 309 Sage Road East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White House, TN
/
309 Sage Road East
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

309 Sage Road East

309 Sage Road · (661) 330-7131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
White House
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

309 Sage Road, White House, TN 37188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in White House - Property Id: 102947

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in White House, TN. Large, fenced backyard.

Preferably no pets but we will consider on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet deposit.

*Income minimum of $4,800/month for household. Minimum credit score of 590 and no prior evictions. $45 non-refundable TurboTenant application fee per person over 18 required. Sorry but NO SECTION 8.*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102947
Property Id 102947

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5927166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Sage Road East have any available units?
309 Sage Road East has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 309 Sage Road East currently offering any rent specials?
309 Sage Road East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Sage Road East pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Sage Road East is pet friendly.
Does 309 Sage Road East offer parking?
No, 309 Sage Road East does not offer parking.
Does 309 Sage Road East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Sage Road East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Sage Road East have a pool?
No, 309 Sage Road East does not have a pool.
Does 309 Sage Road East have accessible units?
No, 309 Sage Road East does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Sage Road East have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Sage Road East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Sage Road East have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Sage Road East does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 309 Sage Road East?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way
White House, TN 37188

Similar Pages

White House 1 BedroomsWhite House 2 Bedrooms
White House 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhite House Apartments with Garages
White House Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KY
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNHopkinsville, KYLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Dickson, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNOak Grove, KYSpringfield, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity