Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

144 Willowleaf Lane

144 Willowleaf Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

144 Willowleaf Lane, White House, TN 37188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 144 Willowleaf Lane White House TN · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1797 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,797 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5856158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Willowleaf Lane have any available units?
144 Willowleaf Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 144 Willowleaf Lane have?
Some of 144 Willowleaf Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Willowleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
144 Willowleaf Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Willowleaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 144 Willowleaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White House.
Does 144 Willowleaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 144 Willowleaf Lane does offer parking.
Does 144 Willowleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Willowleaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Willowleaf Lane have a pool?
Yes, 144 Willowleaf Lane has a pool.
Does 144 Willowleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 144 Willowleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Willowleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Willowleaf Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Willowleaf Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 144 Willowleaf Lane has units with air conditioning.
