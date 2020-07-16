All apartments in White House
Location

115 Shore Drive, White House, TN 37188

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This adult community @ Brookside Villages offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 2 car attached garage with a private outdoor patio, plenty of solid oak cabinets, all appliances including washer / dryer, Has wide hallways & doorways, not steps.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Shore Dr have any available units?
115 Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White House, TN.
What amenities does 115 Shore Dr have?
Some of 115 Shore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
115 Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Shore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 115 Shore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White House.
Does 115 Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 115 Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 115 Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Shore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 115 Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 115 Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 115 Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Shore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
