This adult community @ Brookside Villages offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 2 car attached garage with a private outdoor patio, plenty of solid oak cabinets, all appliances including washer / dryer, Has wide hallways & doorways, not steps.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 Shore Dr have any available units?
115 Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White House, TN.
What amenities does 115 Shore Dr have?
Some of 115 Shore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
115 Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.