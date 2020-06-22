All apartments in White House
Find more places like 106 Foster Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White House, TN
/
106 Foster Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:54 PM

106 Foster Drive

106 Foster Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White House
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

106 Foster Drive, White House, TN 37188

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Foster Drive have any available units?
106 Foster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White House, TN.
Is 106 Foster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Foster Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Foster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Foster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 106 Foster Drive offer parking?
No, 106 Foster Drive does not offer parking.
Does 106 Foster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Foster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Foster Drive have a pool?
No, 106 Foster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 106 Foster Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Foster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Foster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Foster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Foster Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Foster Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way
White House, TN 37188

Similar Pages

White House 1 BedroomsWhite House 2 Bedrooms
White House 3 BedroomsWhite House Apartments with Garage
White House Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Bowling Green, KYBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Hopkinsville, KYDickson, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University