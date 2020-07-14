All apartments in Watertown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

101 E Locust St

101 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

101 Locust Street, Watertown, TN 37184

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
All Brick Home- 3BR/1BA- Hardwoods Floors (except wet areas)- SS Appliances- Florida Room- Detached Shop- Corner Lot- Tenant pays utilities- $50 Non-Refundable Application Fee/Background Check (Cash/Money Order Only)- Sorry-No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 E Locust St have any available units?
101 E Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watertown, TN.
What amenities does 101 E Locust St have?
Some of 101 E Locust St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 E Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
101 E Locust St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 E Locust St pet-friendly?
No, 101 E Locust St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown.
Does 101 E Locust St offer parking?
No, 101 E Locust St does not offer parking.
Does 101 E Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 E Locust St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 E Locust St have a pool?
No, 101 E Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 101 E Locust St have accessible units?
No, 101 E Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 101 E Locust St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 E Locust St has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 E Locust St have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 E Locust St does not have units with air conditioning.
