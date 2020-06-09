505 Chestnut Street - 2

Amenities

ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful large 2 Story Home in Sweetwater. All furnished except for your bedroom, Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc). Lots of space in the home. Large family room/sunroom, living room, laundry room. Home is located in a quiet neighborhood minutes from downtown and Sweetwater Hospital and is not too far away from the TN-58 and is just minutes away from grocery stores and restaurants.



RENT INCLUDES:

-All Utilities: Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash

-Internet

-Smart TV

-Housekeeping (Common areas, Bathrooms & Kitchen)

-Yard Service

-Appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fridge, Washer & Dryer



RENT: $525.00

DEPOSIT: $525.00

APPLICATION FEE: $35.00



Bedroom is not furnished. Intended for single occupant, and is a nonsmoking household.



Seeking hard working, respectful, clean, kind roommate who is responsible. Call to set up Showing!! :) 865-315-4778