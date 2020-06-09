All apartments in Sweetwater
505 Chestnut Street - 2

505 Chestnut Street · (865) 315-4778
Location

505 Chestnut Street, Sweetwater, TN 37874

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 130 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful large 2 Story Home in Sweetwater. All furnished except for your bedroom, Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc). Lots of space in the home. Large family room/sunroom, living room, laundry room. Home is located in a quiet neighborhood minutes from downtown and Sweetwater Hospital and is not too far away from the TN-58 and is just minutes away from grocery stores and restaurants.

RENT INCLUDES:
-All Utilities: Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash
-Internet
-Smart TV
-Housekeeping (Common areas, Bathrooms & Kitchen)
-Yard Service
-Appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fridge, Washer & Dryer

RENT: $525.00
DEPOSIT: $525.00
APPLICATION FEE: $35.00

Bedroom is not furnished. Intended for single occupant, and is a nonsmoking household.

Seeking hard working, respectful, clean, kind roommate who is responsible. Call to set up Showing!! :) 865-315-4778

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Chestnut Street - 2 have any available units?
505 Chestnut Street - 2 has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Chestnut Street - 2 have?
Some of 505 Chestnut Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Chestnut Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
505 Chestnut Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Chestnut Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 505 Chestnut Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sweetwater.
Does 505 Chestnut Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 505 Chestnut Street - 2 does offer parking.
Does 505 Chestnut Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Chestnut Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Chestnut Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 505 Chestnut Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 505 Chestnut Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 505 Chestnut Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Chestnut Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Chestnut Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Chestnut Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 Chestnut Street - 2 has units with air conditioning.
