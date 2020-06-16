All apartments in Spurgeon
Find more places like 152 Gray Station Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spurgeon, TN
/
152 Gray Station Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

152 Gray Station Road

152 Gray Station Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

152 Gray Station Road, Spurgeon, TN 37615

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Gray Station Road have any available units?
152 Gray Station Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spurgeon, TN.
Is 152 Gray Station Road currently offering any rent specials?
152 Gray Station Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Gray Station Road pet-friendly?
No, 152 Gray Station Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spurgeon.
Does 152 Gray Station Road offer parking?
No, 152 Gray Station Road does not offer parking.
Does 152 Gray Station Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Gray Station Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Gray Station Road have a pool?
No, 152 Gray Station Road does not have a pool.
Does 152 Gray Station Road have accessible units?
No, 152 Gray Station Road does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Gray Station Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Gray Station Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Gray Station Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Gray Station Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Johnson City, TNKingsport, TNWeaverville, NC
Abingdon, VABristol, TN
Elizabethton, TNMorristown, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

East Tennessee State University
Milligan College