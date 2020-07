Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience. Top floor suites even have the added drama and dimension of vaulted ceilings. Convenience is key at Walden Creek - shopping, schools, businesses, health care, dining, and major interstate highways are all minutes away. Close proximity to Nashville, the airport, Opryland Entertainment Complex, Andrew Jackson's Hermitage and much more means you'll never be bored at Walden Creek. Call today to make an appointment to see your new home.