Spring Hill, TN
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

Grand Reserve at Spring Hill

3085 Commonwealth Drive · (931) 288-5136
Location

3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1253 sqft

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$1,362

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1581 sqft

B2-1

$1,382

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1581 sqft

3 Bedrooms

C1-1

$1,402

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1581 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grand Reserve at Spring Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
fire pit
guest parking
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
sauna
trash valet
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee. Our convenient location is just minutes from a wide selection of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. With close proximity to Interstate 65, the excitement of Nashville is only a short drive away. Come home to an unmatched combination of charm and thoughtful detailing in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent. Quality architecture and modern features distinguish each residence. Designed for your satisfaction, each home is appointed with 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, garden tubs, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and washer and dryer. French doors lead to a private balcony or patio, perfect for entertaining. Indulge in all of the premium amenities of our community that accommodate every lifestyle. Exercise your mind and body in our Peloton workout facility or enjoy a refreshing dip in our resort-style pool. Entertain friends at the private grillings cabanas or relax in our cedar sauna. As a pet-friendly community, we welcome your four-legged friends and feature a bark park and pet stations throughout the community. Find your perfect apartment at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grand Reserve at Spring Hill have any available units?
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,195, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,362, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,402. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Grand Reserve at Spring Hill have?
Some of Grand Reserve at Spring Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grand Reserve at Spring Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grand Reserve at Spring Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Grand Reserve at Spring Hill is pet friendly.
Does Grand Reserve at Spring Hill offer parking?
Yes, Grand Reserve at Spring Hill offers parking.
Does Grand Reserve at Spring Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grand Reserve at Spring Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grand Reserve at Spring Hill have a pool?
Yes, Grand Reserve at Spring Hill has a pool.
Does Grand Reserve at Spring Hill have accessible units?
Yes, Grand Reserve at Spring Hill has accessible units.
Does Grand Reserve at Spring Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grand Reserve at Spring Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does Grand Reserve at Spring Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Grand Reserve at Spring Hill has units with air conditioning.
