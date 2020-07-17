All apartments in Spring Hill
Location

3007 Gari Baldi Way, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3007 Gari Baldi Way Spring Hill TN · Avail. now

$2,449

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,812 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after appr

(RLNE5867865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Gari Baldi Way have any available units?
3007 Gari Baldi Way has a unit available for $2,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3007 Gari Baldi Way have?
Some of 3007 Gari Baldi Way's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Gari Baldi Way currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Gari Baldi Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Gari Baldi Way pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Gari Baldi Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Hill.
Does 3007 Gari Baldi Way offer parking?
No, 3007 Gari Baldi Way does not offer parking.
Does 3007 Gari Baldi Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Gari Baldi Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Gari Baldi Way have a pool?
Yes, 3007 Gari Baldi Way has a pool.
Does 3007 Gari Baldi Way have accessible units?
No, 3007 Gari Baldi Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Gari Baldi Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 Gari Baldi Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Gari Baldi Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 Gari Baldi Way does not have units with air conditioning.
