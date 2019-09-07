All apartments in Spring Hill
2951 Stewart Campbell Point

2951 Stewart Campbell Point · (615) 900-2625
Location

2951 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, TN 37179

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2951 Stewart Campbell Point · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3222 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 bed / 4 bath home - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom and 4 bath home located in Cherry Grove neighborhood! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have carpet flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, dining room, and a bonus room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Gas Stove
Washer
Dryer

You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Deck. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Deck
2 Car Garage
Fireplace
Fenced-in Yard

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5713031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

