2951 Stewart Campbell Point

Amenities

5 bed / 4 bath home - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom and 4 bath home located in Cherry Grove neighborhood! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have carpet flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, dining room, and a bonus room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Gas Stove

Washer

Dryer



You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Deck. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

Gas Water Heater

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System

Deck

2 Car Garage

Fireplace

Fenced-in Yard



Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



