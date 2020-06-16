Rent Calculator
1920 Portway Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1920 Portway Road
1920 Portway Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1920 Portway Road, Spring Hill, TN 37174
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1920 Portway Road have any available units?
1920 Portway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring Hill, TN
.
Is 1920 Portway Road currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Portway Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Portway Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 Portway Road is pet friendly.
Does 1920 Portway Road offer parking?
No, 1920 Portway Road does not offer parking.
Does 1920 Portway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Portway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Portway Road have a pool?
No, 1920 Portway Road does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Portway Road have accessible units?
No, 1920 Portway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Portway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Portway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 Portway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 Portway Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
