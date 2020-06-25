Rent Calculator
Home
/
Spring Hill, TN
/
1720 Portview Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1720 Portview Ct
1720 Portview Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Spring Hill
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
3 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments with Pools
Location
1720 Portview Court, Spring Hill, TN 37174
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath cape cod style home *laminate hardwoods downstairs, cul-de-sac lot*all bedrooms upstairs*convenient location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1720 Portview Ct have any available units?
1720 Portview Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring Hill, TN
.
What amenities does 1720 Portview Ct have?
Some of 1720 Portview Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1720 Portview Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Portview Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Portview Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Portview Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring Hill
.
Does 1720 Portview Ct offer parking?
No, 1720 Portview Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Portview Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Portview Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Portview Ct have a pool?
No, 1720 Portview Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Portview Ct have accessible units?
No, 1720 Portview Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Portview Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Portview Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Portview Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 Portview Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
