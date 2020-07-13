All apartments in Soddy-Daisy
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

Glen Hollow Apartments

9449 Dayton Pike · (423) 234-1224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9449 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 425 · Avail. Aug 19

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 534 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 431 · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glen Hollow Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
parking
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Welcome to Glen Hollow Apartments! Our community beckons those who prefer quiet living and fantastic amenities but still close to metropolitan attractions. Conveniently located just off Highway 27 in Soddy Daisy, TN, it is 20 minutes or less to Downtown Chattanooga, Hixson, Lovell Field (CHA), Shopping, Restaurants, and so much more.
Glen Hollow features spacious floor plans of 1/1, 2/1, and 2/2 bedroom units with large closets, patios/balconies, washer/dryer provided in each unit and so much more. Other amenities include clubhouse with community room, Cyber cafe, swimming pool, playground, 9′ ceilings, and plank flooring throughout all units.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glen Hollow Apartments have any available units?
Glen Hollow Apartments has 8 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Glen Hollow Apartments have?
Some of Glen Hollow Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glen Hollow Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Glen Hollow Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glen Hollow Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Glen Hollow Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Glen Hollow Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Glen Hollow Apartments offers parking.
Does Glen Hollow Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Glen Hollow Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Glen Hollow Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Glen Hollow Apartments has a pool.
Does Glen Hollow Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Glen Hollow Apartments has accessible units.
Does Glen Hollow Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Glen Hollow Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Glen Hollow Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Glen Hollow Apartments has units with air conditioning.
