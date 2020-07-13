Amenities
Welcome to Glen Hollow Apartments! Our community beckons those who prefer quiet living and fantastic amenities but still close to metropolitan attractions. Conveniently located just off Highway 27 in Soddy Daisy, TN, it is 20 minutes or less to Downtown Chattanooga, Hixson, Lovell Field (CHA), Shopping, Restaurants, and so much more.
Glen Hollow features spacious floor plans of 1/1, 2/1, and 2/2 bedroom units with large closets, patios/balconies, washer/dryer provided in each unit and so much more. Other amenities include clubhouse with community room, Cyber cafe, swimming pool, playground, 9′ ceilings, and plank flooring throughout all units.