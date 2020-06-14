Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Soddy-Daisy, TN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Soddy-Daisy renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
12 Units Available
Glen Hollow Apartments
9449 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1059 sqft
Luxurious community near Downtown Chattanooga and Highway 27. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, cyber cafe and community room. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and patios, and nine-foot ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Soddy-Daisy
44 Units Available
Autumn Brook
5555 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1120 sqft
We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. All of our apartment homes include cathedral ceilings (poplar excluded), laundry room, mirrored closets, and a wood burning fireplace.
Dupont - Murray Hills
6 Units Available
Steeplechase
1421 Cloverdale Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$838
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1032 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live in the Steeplechase apartment homes located in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Falling Water - Browntown
17 Units Available
Northtowne Village
1011 Gadd Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Northtowne Village Apartment Homes in Hixson, Tennessee! Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently nestled just moments away from Signal Mountain as well as downtown Chattanooga, Northgate Mall, major shopping centers, grocery
Results within 10 miles of Soddy-Daisy
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
38 Units Available
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
15 Units Available
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1352 sqft
Live Well - CityGreen at NorthShore, From upscale finishes & fixtures to our signature resort-style pool, experience all the perks and amenities of an urban dwelling in a secluded, scenic hillside setting.
Northgate - Big Ridge
26 Units Available
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$912
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1414 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
Friends of Mountain Creek
7 Units Available
Views at Signal Mountain
4053 Priceless Vw, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
835 sqft
Our all new remodeled living space comes to life in the heart of Signal Mountain.
Friends of Mountain Creek
10 Units Available
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1209 sqft
Cozy homes with classic charm await you at Trails of Signal Mountain, located in picturesque Chattanooga, TN.
Friends of Mountain Creek
18 Units Available
Rise at Signal Mountain
1185 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$880
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
974 sqft
Mountain Brook sits in the scenic Signal Mountain neighborhood, just off Highway 27. Each home in this community offers an open floor plan, mountain views, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Friends of Mountain Creek
37 Units Available
Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1350 sqft
Come home to Radius Mountain Creek, where you will experience the perfect blend of innovative modern living and vintage charm.
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
16 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$863
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Friends of Mountain Creek
40 Units Available
Hawthorne at the W
329 Broomsedge Trail, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,119
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1605 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the W, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Chattanooga, TN featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Northgate - Big Ridge
5 Units Available
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$820
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1291 sqft
Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities.
Downtown Chattanooga
9 Units Available
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
Friends of Mountain Creek
13 Units Available
Hawthorne Creekside
3131 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1170 sqft
Just off Hwy 27, this picturesque community is nestled in the foothills just minutes from downtown Chattanooga. Resort-style amenities include salt water pool and fire pit lounge.
Bushtown - Highland Park
268 Units Available
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1063 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Contact for Availability
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!

North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
200 Manufacturers Rd
200 Manufacturers Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,325
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This incredible 1BR/1BA Penthouse Condo home is in a gated community in the desirable North Shore area of Chattanooga. Start your mornings on your private balcony while enjoying the beautiful Signal Mountain and Stringer's Ridge views.

North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
1131 Stringers Ridge Rd
1131 Stringers Ridge Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom one bath condo with hardwood floors, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bath features a tiled walk in shower.

Friends of Mountain Creek
1 Unit Available
Signal View
900 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
780 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment! - Welcome home to 900 Mountain Creek Road, Unit 439! This one bedroom, one bath home is perfect for anyone looking for a convenient location and low maintenance living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Soddy-Daisy, TN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Soddy-Daisy renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

