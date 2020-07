Amenities

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee. We are located just 30 minutes from downtown Nashville with easy access to I-24 and a short drive away from shopping, entertainment and great schools. Explore our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes featuring ceramic tile foyers, full- size washers and dryers and spacious closets. Select units feature a wood burning fireplace and garden tubs or separate showers. Work up a sweat at our cardio and strength training center, challenge your neighbor to a match on the lighted tennis court, take a swim in the resort-style refreshing pool with sundeck or enjoy in the screened gathering porch with grill. Our pet friendly community also has a bark park for your furry friends and playground for the kids.