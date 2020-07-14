All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

Ashton Creek Farms

Open Now until 6pm
14531 Old Nashville Hwy · (615) 552-1395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN 37167

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5204 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 7107 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 8104 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6307 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,258

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 5101 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7301 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashton Creek Farms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville. Situated in an intimate gated community off Sam Ridley Pkwy and Old Nashville Hwy, Ashton Creek Farms allows the privacy and convenience of an at-home oasis, with a private patio or balcony, large windows that let in lots of natural light and spacious kitchens with granite countertops. Whether you’ve spent the day exploring the nearby Couchville Cedar Glade Natural Area, finished a work-out at the on-premise 24-hour fitness center or just wrapped up an intense game of tag at the playground, relax and unwind at the resort-style pool. A pet-friendly property, your four-legged family members also get to join in on the fun with an on-premise dog park!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 refundable, $175-$334 surety bond
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No weight limit, breed restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashton Creek Farms have any available units?
Ashton Creek Farms has 6 units available starting at $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ashton Creek Farms have?
Some of Ashton Creek Farms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashton Creek Farms currently offering any rent specials?
Ashton Creek Farms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashton Creek Farms pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashton Creek Farms is pet friendly.
Does Ashton Creek Farms offer parking?
Yes, Ashton Creek Farms offers parking.
Does Ashton Creek Farms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashton Creek Farms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashton Creek Farms have a pool?
Yes, Ashton Creek Farms has a pool.
Does Ashton Creek Farms have accessible units?
Yes, Ashton Creek Farms has accessible units.
Does Ashton Creek Farms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashton Creek Farms has units with dishwashers.
Does Ashton Creek Farms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ashton Creek Farms has units with air conditioning.
