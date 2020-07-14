Amenities
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville. Situated in an intimate gated community off Sam Ridley Pkwy and Old Nashville Hwy, Ashton Creek Farms allows the privacy and convenience of an at-home oasis, with a private patio or balcony, large windows that let in lots of natural light and spacious kitchens with granite countertops. Whether you’ve spent the day exploring the nearby Couchville Cedar Glade Natural Area, finished a work-out at the on-premise 24-hour fitness center or just wrapped up an intense game of tag at the playground, relax and unwind at the resort-style pool. A pet-friendly property, your four-legged family members also get to join in on the fun with an on-premise dog park!