209 Lorien Cir

3 Bed, 2 Bath home in Lorien Woods. Great Location. Available for August 1st move in. Some Pets ok. $300 non refundable pet fee. Breed Restrictions. 580 in credit score required. Need at least 24 hours to show. Owner/Agent
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
