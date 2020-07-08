All apartments in Shelby County
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:18 PM

5559 Ross Road

5559 Ross Road · (901) 245-2957
Location

5559 Ross Road, Shelby County, TN 38141

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1642788

A spacious rental home in Memphis! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,
--Attached garage
--Hardwood floors
--Fireplace
--Fenced yard
--Central air and Ceiling fans
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Porch and outside deck

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Garage,Ceiling fans,Wood flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Attached 2 Car Garage,Fireplace,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5559 Ross Road have any available units?
5559 Ross Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5559 Ross Road have?
Some of 5559 Ross Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5559 Ross Road currently offering any rent specials?
5559 Ross Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5559 Ross Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5559 Ross Road is pet friendly.
Does 5559 Ross Road offer parking?
Yes, 5559 Ross Road offers parking.
Does 5559 Ross Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5559 Ross Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5559 Ross Road have a pool?
No, 5559 Ross Road does not have a pool.
Does 5559 Ross Road have accessible units?
No, 5559 Ross Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5559 Ross Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5559 Ross Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5559 Ross Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5559 Ross Road has units with air conditioning.
