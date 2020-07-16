3425 Bent Grass Cove

Amenities

5BR/6ba home, 7600 sq ft, located on the 15th tee of TPC Southwind! Pool, hot tub & outdoor kitchen! - Incredible estate home on the 15th tee of TPC Southwind! Guard gated community! 5BR, 4 full baths and two half baths, 7600 sq ft, 5 fireplaces! Gorgeous kitchen w gas, granite, ss, island, breakfast bar and hearth room. Two full master bedrooms down plus 2.5 baths! Large office/study down! Upstairs offers 3BR/2.5ba. Bonus and media room up! Beautiful outdoor space w salt water pool, hot tub and kitchen. 2nd floor covered balcony. 4 car garage! All tenants must qualify per CLPM. Irrigation system must be used. Pets are owner approval only, fees appy. Must abide by rules & regulations of the HOA. Please call 901.758.5678 to schedule your showing or for additional information!



