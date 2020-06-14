Apartment List
21 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Seymour, TN

Finding an apartment in Seymour that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

10 Units Available
Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes
11647 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1547 sqft
Welcome home to Smoky Crossing Apartments in Seymour, Tennessee! Our townhome community is centrally located to the Knoxville, Sevierville, and Maryville area and just minutes from the excitement at Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

1 Unit Available
315 Burnett Station Rd
315 Burnett Station Road, Seymour, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
880 sqft
RARE in Seymour, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. 2 units available. Large and Open Space in a gorgeous fully renovated top-to-bottom 1 Bdrm/1 Bath. Very tranquil, country-setting.
Results within 10 miles of Seymour
Verified

54 Units Available
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

South Knoxville
7 Units Available
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$987
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1210 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Community has pools, deck, and new fitness center. Located close to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Verified

South Knoxville
5 Units Available
Adelade
2701 Sevier Avenue, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
473 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
898 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Adelade in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Parkridge
1 Unit Available
2507 Jefferson Avenue
2507 Jefferson Avenue, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming, updated, spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath in historic Parkridge. Built in 1943 with two decorative fireplaces. Near public transportation and shopping. Close to downtown and Old City. Large, fenced back yard. Contact us to schedule a showing.

Downtown Knoxville
1 Unit Available
120 S. Gay St. #201
120 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2077 sqft
120 S. Gay St. 201 Available 08/07/20 Elevator in unit! Gorgeous historical 2bd/1.

South Waterfront
1 Unit Available
2601 Scottish Pike
2601 Scottish Pike Southwest, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
912 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in South Knoxville. This home is super close to UT and Downtown. There's hard surface flooring throughout the house, new paint and new appliances.

1 Unit Available
1690 McCleary Bend Rd
1690 McCleary Bend Rd, Sevier County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Beautiful Duplex Unit, situated in Sevier County

1 Unit Available
1710 McCleary Bend Rd
1710 McCleary Bend Rd, Sevier County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1566 sqft
Beautiful Duplex Unit, situated in Sevier County

1 Unit Available
115 North Van Gilder Street
115 North Van Gilder Street, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1067 sqft
****PLEASE READ**** Large 2 bedroom, 1bath house with a great front porch, washer/dryer hookups, and central heat, and air. KCDC ACCEPTED Follow the steps below to be considered. Application Process. Please drive by the property.

1 Unit Available
1901 E. 5th Ave - 10
1901 East 5th Avenue, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
650 sqft
This property is clean, quiet and serene! The neighborhood is well established and historic! Drive by and check out these 600 sq ft 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartments available NOW. Renting for only $725 a month + Security Deposit $725 (O.A.C.) .

1 Unit Available
1923 McCalla Ave #C
1923 Mccalla Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Section 8 Vouchers Only!... This cozy 1 bedroom. Call today to set your appointment to view!! Conveniently located mins from shopping, schools, interstate, and downtown!! Call today to schedule your showing. $650 Rent + $650 Deposit (O.A.C.

South Knoxville
1 Unit Available
211 Taliwa Gardens Drive
211 Taliwa Garden Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
Studio Apartment Available!! Located in South Knoxville near Downtown, UT, and the interstate! - Quiet community - 600 square feet of living space - Locking storage closet - Private Patio - Recently renovated - Open floor plan - Pet friendly Rent:

South Waterfront
1 Unit Available
415 Millers Avenue - 208
415 Miller Ave, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$625
350 sqft
This 2nd floor studio apartment has a quiet private balcony. This apartment is scheduled to be renovated prior to availability date.

South Knoxville
1 Unit Available
2114 Sherrod Road - 112
2114 Sherrod Road Southeast, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$625
350 sqft
This studio apartment is on the 3rd floor with an amazing balcony view. Located just a block beyond the bridge, we offer a secluded setting within walking distance of everything downtown has to offer.

South Knoxville
1 Unit Available
3710 Taliwa Gardens Drive - 3710
3710 Taliwa Garden Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse! This home features: - Brand new appliances - Brand new washer and dryer - All new flooring - Hardwood Flooring Upstairs - New cabinets - Private patio - Outdoor locking storage area - Large front

South Waterfront
1 Unit Available
2016 Dawson Street - 408
2016 Dawson Street, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$625
337 sqft
Located just a block beyond the bridge, we offer a secluded setting within walking distance of everything downtown has to offer. Rent plus the Utility Fee of $199 includes water, electric, cable, wifi, trash, and off-street parking.

Morningside
1 Unit Available
2044 Saxton Ave
2044 Saxton Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
752 sqft
$950 Month Large 2 bedroom /1 Bath Home Minutes from Downtown/Market Square and Riverside Landing Pet Friendly with backyard,and great neighborhood

Vestal
1 Unit Available
4422 Coffey St
4422 Coffey Street Southwest, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
3BR 1BA Home in South Knoxville. Hardwood floors throughout. Hugh covered back deck with private yard. Minutes to Ijams Nature Center, bike trails, and Downtown Knoxville. Some pets accepted with approval and fees. Please visit www.armtn.

South Haven
1 Unit Available
1946 McClung Ave
1946 Mcclung Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
2 BR 2 BA recently renovated home in South Knoxville. New kitchen with new dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator. New roof, siding and windows. Large laundry room with second bathroom containing a large soaker tub.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Seymour, TN

Finding an apartment in Seymour that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

