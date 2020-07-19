All apartments in Rutherford County
Home
/
Rutherford County, TN
/
8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road

8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road · No Longer Available
Location

8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road, Rutherford County, TN 37167

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Cape Cod home on 5+ acre property - Close to the interstate, with a great school zone, and close to great amenities. 2,400 sq ft 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, wrap-around covered porch, oversized detached 2 car garage + carport. This gorgeous home has country charm. Granite countertops. Lots of built-ins.(Not furnished).

Available August 1. Call RPM Rental Solutions today for your personal showing at 615-900-4067!

Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent
*NO PETS
Qualifications: Income 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+, good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required.

Nearby schools: Stewart's Creek Elementary, Stewart's Creek Middle. Stewart's Creek High (verify school zones)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road have any available units?
8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rutherford County, TN.
Is 8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road currently offering any rent specials?
8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road pet-friendly?
No, 8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rutherford County.
Does 8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road offer parking?
Yes, 8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road offers parking.
Does 8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road have a pool?
No, 8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road does not have a pool.
Does 8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road have accessible units?
No, 8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8706 Rocky Fork Almaville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
