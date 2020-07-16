All apartments in Rutherford County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:42 PM

1540 Jeter Way

1540 Jeter Way · (615) 258-6089
Location

1540 Jeter Way, Rutherford County, TN 37129

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1738 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath brick home with gorgeous wood floors and high ceilings. Home features an oversized living room, master suite, Large bonus room, and a Florida room. Park like backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the shade of the mature trees. All bedrooms on the main level and there is a 2 car garage.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Jeter Way have any available units?
1540 Jeter Way has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1540 Jeter Way have?
Some of 1540 Jeter Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Jeter Way currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Jeter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Jeter Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1540 Jeter Way is pet friendly.
Does 1540 Jeter Way offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Jeter Way offers parking.
Does 1540 Jeter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Jeter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Jeter Way have a pool?
No, 1540 Jeter Way does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Jeter Way have accessible units?
No, 1540 Jeter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Jeter Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 Jeter Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1540 Jeter Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1540 Jeter Way does not have units with air conditioning.
