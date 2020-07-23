All apartments in Rutherford County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM

1306 Crescent Ridge Dr

1306 Crescent Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Crescent Ridge Drive, Rutherford County, TN 37128

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Murfreesboro. Home has a Vaulted Living Room with a Stone Fireplace and Stainless Steel Appliances in the Kitchen. This is a Must See Home with a Covered Front and Back Porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Crescent Ridge Dr have any available units?
1306 Crescent Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rutherford County, TN.
Is 1306 Crescent Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Crescent Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Crescent Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1306 Crescent Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rutherford County.
Does 1306 Crescent Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 1306 Crescent Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1306 Crescent Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Crescent Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Crescent Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1306 Crescent Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Crescent Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1306 Crescent Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Crescent Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Crescent Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Crescent Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 Crescent Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
