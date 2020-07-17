All apartments in Rutherford County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

1301 Bolton Drive

1301 Bolton Drive · (844) 874-2669
Location

1301 Bolton Drive, Rutherford County, TN 37167

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1301 Bolton Drive Smyrna TN · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1588 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,588 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5814834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Bolton Drive have any available units?
1301 Bolton Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1301 Bolton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Bolton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Bolton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Bolton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rutherford County.
Does 1301 Bolton Drive offer parking?
No, 1301 Bolton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Bolton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Bolton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Bolton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1301 Bolton Drive has a pool.
Does 1301 Bolton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1301 Bolton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Bolton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Bolton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Bolton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Bolton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
