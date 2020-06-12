All apartments in Rutherford County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 10:40 PM

109 Autumn Wood Drive

109 Autumn Wood Drive · (615) 258-6089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

109 Autumn Wood Drive, Rutherford County, TN 37129

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Nice 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Murfreesboro. Home has a large living room with a fireplace and is open to the kitchen. Home also has a large private yard and is in a great neighborhood.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Autumn Wood Drive have any available units?
109 Autumn Wood Drive has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 109 Autumn Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Autumn Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Autumn Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Autumn Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 109 Autumn Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 109 Autumn Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 109 Autumn Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Autumn Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Autumn Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Autumn Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Autumn Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Autumn Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Autumn Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Autumn Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Autumn Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Autumn Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
