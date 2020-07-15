Sign Up
All apartments in Rutherford County
100 Faldo Dr.
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:33 PM
100 Faldo Dr
100 Faldo Drive
(615) 969-6038
Location
100 Faldo Drive, Rutherford County, TN 37128
Price and availability
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,700
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1486 sqft
Amenities
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All utilities included! This 3 bedroom 2 bath house has been nicely updated. It sits on an acre lot. Lawn care and all utilities included with rent! 2 car garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 100 Faldo Dr have any available units?
100 Faldo Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Faldo Dr have?
Some of 100 Faldo Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 100 Faldo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
100 Faldo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Faldo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 100 Faldo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rutherford County
.
Does 100 Faldo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 100 Faldo Dr offers parking.
Does 100 Faldo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Faldo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Faldo Dr have a pool?
No, 100 Faldo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 100 Faldo Dr have accessible units?
No, 100 Faldo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Faldo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Faldo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Faldo Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Faldo Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
