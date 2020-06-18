418 Long Meadow Circle

Completely remodeled duplex - 2 Bedroom / 1 bath with a great location and appliances included. Owner requires an acceptable credit check, application with good work & payment history. No smoking and No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
