Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

ALL BRICK RANCH HOME, LARGE YARD WITH FENCE!! READY TO MOVE INTO!!! Home sits on 0.69 acres, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, large master bath, living rm w/fireplace, updated bathrooms, NEW windows, NEW dishwasher & Refrigerator NEW front and back doors, laundry room. Home is in the Heart of Portland, within walking distance to park, library, pools baseball & soccer fields, Convenient location easy access to interstates!! Pets allowed under 25lbs some breed restrictions due apply-Admin fee of $100