3 beds 2 baths w/bonus room over 2 car garage! Plenty of storage and a big yard! Located in Harris Farms of Pleasant View, TN this neighborhood is very family friendly! No need to bring your lawnmower, LAWNCARE is included with rent!!! Pets may be considered depending on breed and please NON SMOKING. Single family residence only, NO ROOMMATES. All applicants over the age of 18 must Submit an application and have clean background and acceptable credit. Minimum credit score 675

